Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The late Margaret Dowling (née Coyne)

The death has occurred of Margaret Dowling (née Coyne), Lord Edward Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Tullamore, Offaly, May 11 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Joan, Jennifer, Geraldine, Margaret and Michelle. She will be deeply missed by her daughters and their husbands /partners, brothers John and Noel, sisters Kathleen, Anne, May and Alice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret's life will take place at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Margaret's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House strictly private please. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Wednesday, May 13 at 11am on https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

The late Barry Reid

The death has occurred of Barry Reid, May 10, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Surgical 1 at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, beloved husband of Maria (nee Dwyer) and loving father of Jonathan and Nikky (both UK), sadly missed by his wife and family, daughter-in-law Annie, Nikky's fiance James, grandchildren Alice and Laura, sisters-in-law Trish and Angie, brother-in-law Eamonn, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Barry's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Barry's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Family flowres only. Donations, in lieu, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Ring (née Reilly)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Ring (née Reilly), Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer & formerly Ballyhealy, Delvin, County Westmeath. May 11, in the tender care of the staff of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Andrew, loving mother of the late Justin. Beloved sister of the late Jimmy, Peggy and Josephine, and brother-in-law Bertie.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons Martin and Peter, sister Anna, daughters-in-law Breda, Ann and Esther, her cherished grandchildren Orla, David, Fiona, Andrew, Thomas, Eve-Marie, Robert and David, great grandchildren Ryan, Molly, Kayden, Seán, Mia and baby Hazel, brother-in-law Joe and sister-in-law Janie, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, close friends and neighbours.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Betty's Funeral Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, online streaming Tuesday (May 12) at 2pm by using the following link: http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Betty will take place at a later date.