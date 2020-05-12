McDonalds plan to re-open Kilkenny Drive-Thru

McDonalds will begin re-opening some of its outlets in Ireland from next week it has been confirmed.

Outlets in Dublin will be the first to open will all Drive-Thrus - including the popular restaurant in Kilkenny - expected to be open by early June.

Six Dublin McDonalds will open on Wednesday, May 20.

McDonalds has 95 restaurants across the country.

Spend will be capped at €30 per car and the exact locations to open will be confirmed next week.

The company is taking safety precautions to protect the health of staff and customers, including:

* Fewer people in the kitchen and service areas, serving a reduced menu over reduced working hours

* The use of contactless thermometers, with temperatures checked on arrival at work

* Perspex screens in key locations in the kitchen and service areas

* Protective equipment for staff, including gloves for customer and courier facing positions, and face masks, but not the tupe needed by healthcare professionals

* Additional training on cleanliness practices, including increased frequency of handwashing and extra sanitising of touch points around the restaurant