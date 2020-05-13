Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The late Edmund Rochford

The death has occurred of Edmund Rochford, Graiguepaudeen, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Urlingford, Kilkenny. Edmund died, peacefully, in Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Tom and sister Ciss. Deeply regretted by his loving family Eddie, Eymear, John, Brendan and Michael, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence for Edmund's family may do so on RIP.ie. The Rochford family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Liam (Billy) Lupton

The death has occurred of Liam (Billy) Lupton, Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Laois / Crosspatrick, Kilkenny, May 12. Peacefully at home, predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his brother Peter. Sadly missed by his daughter Julianne, his brother Joe, sister Joan, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

As per the Covid-19 directives, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private. The funeral mass will be streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady cemetery. Condolences can be sent via the condolence page at RIP.ie. No flowers by request, donations can be made on line to The Irish Cancer Society (fundraising@irishcancer.ie). Your understanding is appreciated at this sad time.