Newly launched 'Covid Cara' offers mental health supports to frontline workers during Covid-19

The newly launched 'Covid Cara' is a voluntary network of metal health professionals created to support frontline workers in Ireland during the Covid-19 crisis.

As Covid-19 continues, the psychological, emotional, and spiritual toll on Ireland’s essential workers and their families also grows. Most essential workers lack adequate emotional and mental support, and many can feel isolated and even stigmatised for their contact with infected populations. Most families of essential workers are themselves unsupported and overwhelmed.

To address this growing crisis, Covid Cara is an emerging, self-organizing network of volunteer mental health professionals, spiritual care providers, stress-reduction experts, healers, and community-builders who have stepped up to support our essential workers and their families during this crisis.

Established by Linda Bhreathnach, award winning writer and director who recently graduated with M.A. in Psychology, Covid Cara is a network of mental, emotional and spiritual care professionals who have offered to provide their services to support essential workers and their families.

“Covid Cara is a way to provide access to psychologists, counsellors, physiotherapists, nutrition experts and other therapists to people who are working on the frontlines during this pandemic and who need support. It’s quite unique due to its multidisciplinary nature as well as how accessible it is,” said Linda Bhreathnach.

The idea for the network came from a similar initiative in New York City, which has been at the coalface of the Covid-19 crisis in the United States of America for the past number of weeks.

“I sought guidance from the founders of ‘NYC Covid Care’ with a view to providing a similar service in Ireland and Covid Cara has grown from that,” said Linda.

Linda has been joined by Ellen Moran, M.A. Psychology, Shauna Hill, M.A. Psychology and Sinead Morely, M.A. Psychology and a growing network of mental health and wellbeing professionals who are offering their services on a voluntary basis to health workers and other frontline workers during the pandemic.

“We have had a great response from mental health professionals from a variety of disciplines, who are offering their services to help frontline workers. We are trying to get the word out there so that frontline workers and their families know that this service is available to them,” said Bhreathnach.

This includes workers in health care, grocery store workers, food production, public safety, the media, janitorial and sanitation, transportation, the energy sector, and emergency personnel, among others.

All individual support meetings happen by Zoom or telephone. Groups will be posted on the website as made available.

To learn more about the network and how we are organised, please get in touch: covidcara@gmail.com