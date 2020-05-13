Fears of complacency as 'at least a dozen' reports of house parties in Kilkenny

A local councillor is pleading with people to redouble their efforts regarding Covid-19 over fears that a complacency has set in.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness has said he has been contacted by numerous people living in estates in Kilkenny City reporting house parties and neighbours’ social gatherings taking place in spite of the current restrictions.

“I am talking about at least a dozen,” he told the Kilkenny People.

The Fianna Fáil councillor has published an emotional plea on social media urging people not to drop the ball. He said in the initial weeks of the virus he had received countless tearful phonecalls from people shocked and worried about the virus, how it may affect their health and that of their loved ones. This appears to have been replaced by the setting in of a new normality.

“Now it seems, for many people, the fact that so many are still dying and still catching the virus, has become normal,” he said.

“Either that or people are ignoring the harsh reality of the crisis we are living in. So many people don’t seem to be shocked about the figures or worried about the future anymore.

“Complacency has kicked in and it has the potential to set us right back to the start or even worse. The guidelines to ease restrictions were announced with a sensible timeline that so many people seem to want to ignore.”

Cllr McGuinness said he was ware that the restrictions are very hard for everyone, and people are depressed at home, children are bored, and the good weather is a temptation to go out.

REQUEST

“The request is simple — stick to the guidelines, be strict on social distancing, don’t mix outside of your own household members,” he urged.

“Endure these rules a little longer and we will get out of it sooner. Those who ignore the rules risk reversing all of the good work we have done so far.

“Isn’t it better to be bored than sick? Isn’t it better to be worried about how to occupy your time than to be worried about losing a loved one?”