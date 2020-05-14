Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, May 14, 2020

The late Nora Moloney (née Conway)

The death has occurred of Nora Moloney (née Conway), Mullinavat, Kilkenny / O'Callaghans Mills, Clare

Mother of Robina Jones Silvergrove O Callaghans Mills, Co Clare. Peacefully at Pairc na Coille Ennis. Sadly missed by her loving family daughter Robina sons John and Peter, grandchildren Siobhan, Caitlin, Niamh, Jessica, Max, Lily and Archie, brother Shom, sisters Babs, Mai and Bid, son-in-law Gordon, daughters-in-law Christine and Trudi, brothers-in-law Michael and Percy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Goverment and HSE guide lines a private funeral mass for immediate family only Saturday, May 16 at 2 pm in St Beacon's church Mullinavat followed by burial in the local cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Messages of sympathy can be expressed by clicking on the Condolence section at RIP.ie.

The late Davy Ruth

The death has occurred of Davy Ruth, Kennyswell Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, May 13, peacefully at his home in the loving care of his parents and family, Davy, aged 3 and a half, beloved middle son of David and Sarah and darling brother of Jack and Canice, sadly missed by his heartbroken Dad, Mam and brothers, grandparents Mary and Matt Ruth and Julia and Frank Murphy, uncles and aunts, cousins, extended family and family friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Mass of the Angels and burial will take place. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Davy's family can do so on RIP.ie. The Ruth and Murphy families would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Paddy Whitty

The death has occurred of Paddy Whitty, Killaspy, Ballymountain, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny, who died on May 13, peacefully in Dungarvan Community Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Bridget, brother Edward. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine (Nee Larrissey), son Patrick, daughters Sinéad (De Becker, Belgium) and Ciara, grandsons Patrick and Finn, brother Paul, sister-in-law Nellie (Dunphy), extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Paddy in the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, on Thursday, May 14, and a celebration of Paddy's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Paddy's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Traynor (née Dawson)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Traynor (née Dawson), London, England, late Clashacrow, Freshford, Kilkenny.



Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, grandchildren, brothers Billy, Clone Freshford and Murt, Freshford, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Peggy's Funeral will take place in England.