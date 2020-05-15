Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 15, 2020

The late Joseph Savage

The death has occurred of Joseph Savage, Donore, Bagenalstown, Carlow and formerly Tinnacouse, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny.

Joseph died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13. Very sadly missed by his loving mother Helen Savage, his Nanny Beth Savage, his sisters Heather and Paige, brother Anthony, Uncles Denis and David, Aunts Barbara and Catriona, his cousins, extended family and his friends.

Due to the current government Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, Joe will be buried in Skeoughvosteen after a private funeral over the coming days. People wishing to sympathise with Joe's family may leave a message in the condolence section on RIP.ie, which would be very much appreciated.

The late Richard Meighan

The death has occurred of Richard Meighan, London and formerly of Rioch's Terrace, Kilkenny, on May 10, in London, beloved husband of the late Rose and loving father of Jamie and John, sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, his brother Paddy and sisters Vera, Lily and Ann, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and friends.

A funeral will take place in London at a later date.