Cancer survivor's 5k a day in May - Fundraiser for Kilkenny's Cois Nore

Offices may be closed, but the support of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre is needed as much as ever.

The team of volunteers continues to provide emotional and practical support, over the phone and online, to many people in Kilkenny.



These essential services are provided thanks to the fundraising of volunteers - and two local women are making heroic efforts to boost that at a time when all the centre’s usual fundraisers have had to be cancelled.

Aran Mackey was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer at the age of 39. She has found the help of Cois Nore support services to be invaluable.



“Dealing with a cancer diagnosis is both a physical and psychological struggle,” she said. “Life is never the same again and the fear of a recurrence never leaves, but with the help of Cois Nore Support services, many like me receive the help and guidance on how to navigate life and the new normal after a diagnosis .



“Little did I think when I referred many patients affected by cancer to Cois Nore many years ago while working in Kilkenny city as a Public Health Nurse, that I myself would avail of their fantastic services in the years ahead,” she added. “I am very grateful to the team at Cois Nore.”



Aran is raising funds for Cois Nore by doing ‘5k a day’ for the whole month of May. Read about her daily adventures and, most importantly, donate - click here to go to Aran's Go Fund Me page.



She said the fundraising is going brilliantly and she is so surprised how many people are donating.

“It’s the least I could do at this time,” she said, now she is well and healthy, after two and a half years of serious surgeries and treatment.

Initially her fundraising target was €1,000, but she’s already closing in on €5,000, just half way through the month.

“The €5s and €10s all add up,” she said. “It’s brilliant!”



As Cois Nore provide their services at no charge, when Aran’s fundraising topped €4,200 she said that will provide up to 100 sessions to clients of the centre.

The service was also boosted by the efforts of Majella O’Neill, who completed her fundraising Castle to Castle Lockdown Walk for Cois Nore. She has walked a massive 137km in 10 days and raised €2,420 so far for Cois Nore!

You can still donate to Majella’s fundraiser and follow her journey at Go Fund Me click here.

Cois Nore’s telephone helpline is available Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm on 085 8882583.

See Cois Nore on Facebook for more information.