Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, May 18, 2020

The late Jim Jim Byrne

The death has occurred of Jim Byrne, Tinvaucoosh, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, peacefully at home on May 16, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Noel. Survived by his loving wife Mary, sons Jim and Fran, daughter Sally, son-in-law Ger, daughters-in-law Sandra and Montien, grandchildren Andrew, Darragh, Kate and Amy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Jim's funeral will pass his house at 10.30am on Tuesday morning. Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Sennan's Church, Kilmacow, followed by Private Burial. To view Jim's funeral Mass and burial please follow the link https://youtu.be/VNAEb87OZB4

The late Jane Dowling (née O Shea)

The death has occurred of Jane Dowling (née O Shea), 26 Grove Tce, Ballyragget, Kilkenny.



Peacefully, at her residence, wife of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom, Martin and Kevin, daughters Jennifer, Maria and Joanne, brothers, sister, sons in law, daughter in law, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for Jane will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so at RIP.ie.

The late Paddy Mahon

The death has occurred of Paddy Mahon, Kingscourt, Cavan, formerly Fairview, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, died May 16. Deeply regretted by his daughter Maria, son Joseph, brother Marty, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Please use the public condolence link on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies.

The late Eily Rockett (née Grant)

The death has occurred of Eily Rockett (née Grant), Airmount, Slieverue, Kilkenny, who died on May 14 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Aidan, grandchildren Brian and Emma, brother James, sisters Caít, May and Stasia. Eily will be sadly missed by her loving husband Dick, sons Michael and Eddie, daughters Mary, Helen, Katie, Bernie (Coen) and Jo, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Peggy (Dowling), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Eily on Saturday, 16th May, walking from her home at 1.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, a celebration of Eily's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Eily's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Dermot Kearney

The death has occurred of Dermot Kearney, The Racecourse, Kells Road, Kilkenny, May 15 at St Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Barbara and much loved father of Jane, Rhona, Gavin, Susan and Derry. He will be deeply missed by his wife and family, brother Matt, sister Nuala, his 12 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Owing to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Dermot's life will take place at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Dermot's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this difficult time.

The late Con Gough

The death has occurred of Con Gough, Kerdiffstown, Sallins, Kildare and late of Gowran, Kilkenny, May 14, peacefully at Naas Hospital, sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sons James & Leigh, daughter-in-law Heidi, Leigh's partner Laura, grandson Jacob, sisters Mary & Claire, brothers-in-law Felix, Paul & Kevin, sisters-in-law Helen and Carole, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on RIP.ie. Con's funeral cortege will leave his family home on Monday at 9.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas for his private funeral mass at 10am. The funeral mass can be viewed by going to www.naasparish.ie.