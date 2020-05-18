Kilkenny's firefighters set to go the distance for Pieta House

Kilkenny’s firefighters are gearing up for a marathon charity fundraiser, which will see them don their fire and rescue gear and complete a gruelling walking challenge.

Crews from all seven fire stations in the county will take part in the walk, with all funds raised going to Pieta House. The charity is facing a difficult time, with its main fundraising event ‘Darkness Into Light’ unable to go ahead this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It normally takes place this month.

Ryan Fulton and Paul Lanigan of Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service, which took part in the annual fundraiser, decided to do something to help out.

“We helped out with Darkness Into Light last year,” says Ryan.

“Because it couldn’t go ahead this year we wanted to do something to help raise funds.”

Pledge Support

The Kilkenny City service came up with the idea, and the rest of the county’s stations were more than willing to pledge their support. They will cover the distance in their own local areas on the same day, with some groups working in relays to add their totals together and complete the equivalent distance of a marathon (42.195km/26.2 miles).

As face-to-face fundraising is currently not an option due to restrictions, the firefighters have organised an online way for people to donate and help out if they can.

Local people have already been showing their generosity. The fundraising target is €3,000, and already more than half of this has been raised.

To help out, click here.