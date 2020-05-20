Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The late Bridget Lanigan (née Carroll)

The death has occurred of Bridget Lanigan (née Carroll), Graigue Hayden, Callan, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Tuesday, May 19 in the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Patsy, brothers Gerry and Tommy, sister Nonie, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Bridget’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.