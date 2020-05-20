BREAKING: Handgun and drugs seized as gardaí arrest four in South Kilkenny

Three men are in custody this evening after gardaí found a handgun and ammunition during a search of a vehicle in South Kilkenny.

It happened in the Glenmore area around 4pm this afternoon.

The vehicle was intercepted by gardaí and searched, and the weapon was discovered. Three men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested and detained at Thomastown and Waterford garda stations under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Then, in a follow-up search of a house also in Glenmore, a large quanity of drugs believed to be cocaine was discovered. A fourth person was arrested during this operation and detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

Garda investigations are ongoing.