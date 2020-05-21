Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, May 21, 2020

The late Joseph (Joe) Bourke

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Bourke, Abbey Road, Carrick-Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford / Kilmeaden, Waterford / Piltown, Kilkenny. Late of Ballyduff, Kilmeaden and Hillcrest, Piltown. After a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Caroline, Raymond, Joanne and John, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will take place. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Joe's family can do so by using the online book on RIP.ie. A memorial mass celebrating Joe's life will be held at a later date.

The David (Dave) Walsh

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Walsh, Ballinacur, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Formerly of Old Dean, Camberley, Surrey, England. Son of the late Ellen and Edmond (Bourne Walsh). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jennifer, sons Stephen, Alister and David, daughter Theresa, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Dave's remains will pass by his residence on Saturday morning on route to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for a private mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so on the on-line service on RIP.ie.