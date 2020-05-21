UPDATE: Cocaine worth €35,000 seized in Kilkenny raid

Cocaine with an estimated value of €35,000 was seized in yesterday's garda operation in South Kilkenny in which a vehicle was intercepted and a firearm discovered, and a house subsequently searched.

The joint operation was carried out involving Detective Units from the Kilkenny/Carlow and Waterford Divisions assisted by the ERU as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime in the divisions. As part of the operation a car was stopped and searched in the Slieverue area of Kilkenny.

During the search of the car, a firearm and over 40 rounds of ammunition were discovered. The three male occupants of the car, two aged in their 20s and one 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Thomastown and Waterford Garda stations under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Follow up searches carried out a house in Waterford city lead to the discovery and seizure of €33,000 in cash. An additional search was carried out at a house in south Kilkenny where cocaine (pending analysis) worth €35,000 was seized.

Investigations are continuing.