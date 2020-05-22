Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 22, 2020

The late Greta (Margaret) Culleton (née Henebry)

The death has occurred of Greta ( Margaret ) Culleton (née Henebry), Oldcourt, Templeorum, Piltown, Kilkenny. Greta died peacefully in the loving care of Mooncoin Residential Care Center in her 90th year, formerly of Ballybrazil, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband William. Deeply regretted by her loving children Marie, Margaret, George, Nick, and Tom, sons-in-law Leo and JohnJoe, daughters-in-law Rosie, Anne, and Annette. Her 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Friday, May 22 at 2pm in Templeorum Church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Greta's family can do so by using the online book on RIP.ie.

The late Mary Kirwan (née Power)

The death has occurred of Mary Kirwan (née Power), Scartnamore, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Michelle, son John, sisters Biddy and Anna, son-in-law John, brother-in-law Tom, grandchildren Kelsey, Alisha, Sean and Fionn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mary's remains will pass her residence on Saturday afternoon on way to St. James's Church, Glenmore for private mass at 3pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family can use the on-line service on RIP.ie.

The late Christina (Chris) Sheil (née Keaveney)

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Sheil (née Keaveney), 2 High Street, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Anne-Marie, Alison and Bernie, sons Richard, John and Damien, brothers Joe and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, her beloved twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday. A Memorial Mass for Chris will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so at RIP.ie. To view Chris’ Funeral Mass please follow this link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLO3w4uMlX5eZUMsmrtv5WA