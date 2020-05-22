Kilkenny motorist caught speeding on 'Slow Down Day'

A Kilkenny motorist has been caught speeding on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer on national 'Slow Down Day' - the garda operation which began this morning.

The driver was detected travelling 61km/h in the 50km/h zone. Meanwhile, one motorist was caught going 99km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East in Clonmel.

Since 7am, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe have checked the speed of 44,105 vehicles with 349 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.