Two due in court over Kilkenny gun, cocaine and cash seizure
Gardaí have charged two men
File pic
Gardaí have charged two men, aged 29 and 32, in relation to a drugs, cash and firearms seizure that took place on Wednesday in Kilkenny.
The two men are due to appear before Waterford District Court today (Friday) at 2.30pm.
The third man arrested in relation to this matter has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on