A Time To Remember : Submit your Kilkenny memories of Covid-19 for community memoir

People are being asked to send in their memories, experiences and observations of the Covid-19 to be part of Kilkenny's living history during this time.

The iniative, which is being organised by Kilkenny County Council Library Service, aims to give people an opportunity to document their experiences so they can be preserved and future historians will understand what it looked and felt like.

The library service will create a community memoir which will be available for everyone to access via its digital archive - https://digital-archive.kilkenny.ie where it will become a collection in its own right.

Material can be sent in a range of formats:

Written (poems, short stories, short anecdotes, letters, diary entries)

Visual (art, drawings, photos)

Multimedia (short video, podcasts, recordings)

We will also create a Kilkenny Covid Kids Zone where all material received from children up to 12 years of age will be available on the digital archive.

They can accept printed material up to A4 size and multimedia entries. All material will be quarantined after receipt as per public health guidelines. A copyright form will be required to be completed to ensure compliance with copyright legislation.

When submitting, people could think about our personal experience and how we are dealing with situations in our daily lives, how have our priorities changed, what is more precious to us now, what do we miss and what are we thankful for.

"We welcome all of your material to this collection as we travel on this Covid 19 journey together," said the library service.

"Please contact us by email info@kilkennylibrary.ie , by phone (056) 7794160 or by writing to us at Kilkenny County Council Library Headquarters, Johns Green House, Johns Green, Kilkenny if you are interesting in submitting material to this collection."

The latest date for submission is Wednesday, September 30, but material will be added to the collection as it is received.