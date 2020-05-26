Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The late Catherine Condon (née Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Catherine Condon (née Dwyer), Barrack Street, Goresbridge, Kilkenny and formerly of Castlecomer, died May 24 ( peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Liam, daughters Noelle and Olivia, sons Adam and Conan, adoring grandchildren Ciaran, Jack, and, kyle, daughters in law Rosy and Lucy, son in law Mark, sisters Ann and Marney, brothers Thomas and Vincent, brothers and sisters in law, nieces , nephews, relatives and friends.

A funeral will take place at Mary Queen of Peace graveyard Goresbridge on May 26 at noon. Thoes who cannot attend can leave a message in the condolence book section at RIP.ie.

The late Frances Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Frances Fitzpatrick, Rioch Street/Tommy Martin Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, May 23, unexpectedly, at her home. Frances, pre-deceased by her father Frankie, much loved mother of Craig, Ava, Nicky and Hazel, sadly missed by her loving childen, her mother Betty, partner Patrick, sisters Margaret, Helen, Mary, Lisa and Leanne, brothers Pat, John and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to the family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family request that the house is strictly private and thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Frances' Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11 am on Wednesday, May 27 at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Mernagh

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mernagh, Forristalstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny, May 24. Paddy beloved husband of Bridget, father of Peter, Séamus, Dermot, Paul, Ray, Denise and Louise, grandfather of Cian and Leah. Predeceased by his parents Peter and May, brothers Jack, Tom & Louis, his sister Biddy. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters Maureen & Sissy, brothers Fr Michael O.S.A., Liam & Séamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 26th May in St James' Church, Glenmore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A Memorial service will be held at later date.

The Funeral will pass Paddy's residence (Forristalstown) at 11.40am on Tuesday, May 26. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to the family can do so on the condolence link at RIP.ie.