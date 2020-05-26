Gardaí in South Kilkenny send home walkers outside their 5km

Gardaí in South Kilkenny detected numerous vehicles outside their 5km and also sent home a number of walkers exercising outside the permitted distance on Saturday.

Graignamanagh gardaí were monitoring the number of vehicles in the area when numerous vehicles were registered outside the 5km distance at St Mullin's.

“We would like to remind people to continue to adhere to the 5km exercise rule,” said gardaí.

“Gardaí will continue to monitor vehicles and persons in the area who are breaching the 5km rule and engage, educate and encourage people to adhere to the restrictions."

Similar incidents happened in Kells, Kilmacow and Mullinavat.