Gardaí investigate criminal damage to tomb in historic Kilkenny graveyard

Gardaí are seeking information after in relation to damage to a tomb at St Mary’s Church in Gowran.

It was damaged sometime between September 1 last year and last Thursday. The tomb, which dates back to the 17th Century, is inside the mortuary chapel of the church which is locked.

The damage to the lid of the tomb was discovered by workers who were readying the site for possible reopening later in the summer. Anyone with information should contact Gardaí on 056-7775000.