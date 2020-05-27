Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The late Josephine (Jo) O'Shea (née Fitzgerald)

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) O'Shea (née Fitzgerald), Haggard, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Jo passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Marie, Eleanor, Brian and Catriona. Predeceased by her brothers Mon. Paul and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, son, sister Mai, brother Sean, sons-in-law John and Tom, daughter-in-law Julie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren John, Laura, Sofia, Ella, Mikey and Ollie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Jo's remains will leave her residence on Thursday morning, arriving at St. James' Church, Glenmore for private funeral at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the O'Shea family can use the on-line service on RIP.ie.

The late Bill McManus

The death has occurred of Bill McManus, Abbey Park, Ferrybank, Waterford and formerly of Mooncoin and Cleaboy. Predeceased by his wife Nora. Will be sadly missed by his sister, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Paul’s Church on Friday followed by burial in St Otteran’s Cemetery. To view Bill's Funeral Mass please follow the link below at 10 am on Friday https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Waterford Hospice.

The late Mary McInerney (née McPhillips)

The death has occurred of Mary McInerney (née McPhillips), 'Estoril', Archers Avenue, Kilkenny City, May 26, (peacefully) in the gentle and loving care of the staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Gerard, Mary, Tom, Michael and Frank, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Owing to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will be held for immediate family only. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Mary's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this difficult time.

The late Liam (Billy) McGrath

The death has occurred of Liam (Billy) McGrath, Annamult, Stoneyford, Kilkenny. May 26 in the loving care of Maireád and the staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Joan. He will be sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, his extended family and friends.

Owing to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Billy's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this difficult time.