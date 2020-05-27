Vehicle seized as Kilkenny learner driver fails drugs test

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit on a Covid-19 patrol stopped a vehicle driven by a learner permit holder in Callan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The vehicle was not taxed and had no insurance displayed. Following a roadside test, the driver tested positive for the presence of cocaine and cannabis. He was arrested and a blood sample was taken by gardaí for analysis.

The vehicle was seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, and a court appearance will follow.