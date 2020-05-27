CRIME
Vehicle seized as Kilkenny learner driver fails drugs test
Court appearance to follow
Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit on a Covid-19 patrol stopped a vehicle driven by a learner permit holder in Callan in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The vehicle was not taxed and had no insurance displayed. Following a roadside test, the driver tested positive for the presence of cocaine and cannabis. He was arrested and a blood sample was taken by gardaí for analysis.
The vehicle was seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, and a court appearance will follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on