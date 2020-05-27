CRIME
Gardaí in Kilkenny warn of rise in bike thefts in recent days
Pictured is one of the bikes which has been recovered
Apollo Creed junior mountain bike recovered by gardaí. Picture: Carlow-Kilkenny Gardaí
Gardaí in Kilkenny are reporting an increase in bicycle thefts here in the last few days.
Members of Unit D seized this bike on Monday evening and want to return it to its rightful owner. It is a colourful Apollo Creed junior mountain bike, with a lock under the saddle.
Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a bike from a railing on Bateman Quay in Kilkenny on Sunday between 6 and 7pm. The black and white Scott speedster racing bike with white handlebars was attached to the railing using a combination lock.
If anyone has any information contact gardaí on 056-7775000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on