Parking may be big issue for Kilkenny in tandem with one-way system

With the difficult decision about the one-way system now made, parking is the next big issue city councillors are preparing to grapple with.

While the topic of parking is always high on the agenda, it will be particularly relevant for traders and shoppers as restrictions are lifted. How carparks will be managed in tandem with the new one-way system could be critical to its success. Crucially, however, the loss of income in recent weeks due to the lack of parking charges will mean scope for major changes may be limited.

At last week’s meeting, Cllr Eugene McGuinness asked if the carpark on Wolfe Tone Street could become a two-hour carpark. He said people were staying there all day as it was cheap parking.

He also asked that the council engage with the cinema regarding their carpark, given it had limited occupancy during the daytime, and this might help the traders.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness said the executive had already been asked to look at changing the time limits on that carpark. He said it could be ‘built in’ with the implementation of the one-way system to facilitate the turnover of spaces for businesses.

Mr Butler said this could absolutely be looked at: “We did say we would look at it under the parking by-laws,” he said.

The cinema carpark is at present €3 a day, which is a little more expensive than the neighbouring carpark.

Cllr Joe Malone has also asked that a feasibility study be carried out on the John’s Green carpark to assess what should be done with it going forward. The Fianna Fail councillor said the current situation with the carpark needed to be considered to ensuregood footfall on John Street ‘and give everyone a chance’.

Director of services Tim Butler and city engineer Ian Gardner confirmed the study could be carried out and brought back before the members for consideration.