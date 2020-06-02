Temporary traffic restrictions on a number of Kilkenny roads today and tomorrow

Some disruption may be experienced by motorists on several roads around the county today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) as roadworks take place.

Kilkenny County Council on behalf of the Coffey Group wish to advise that works will take place at Logan Street in Thomastown on today and tomorrow. To facilitate these works, traffic management including a stop/go system will be in operation for periods as necessary.

They also advise that essential repairs will be carried out at Bennettsbridge today (June 2) and tomorrow (June 3).

Finally, roadworks will be taking place in the following areas: Coppanagh Raheendonore L8241, Raheenroche L4203, Anneleick L8215 and Ballinabarney L8290 on these same two days, June 2 and 3, between 8am and 5pm. To facilitate these works, traffic management including temporary road closure with diversions and a stop/go system will be in operation for short periods as necessary.

Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused.