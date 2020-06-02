McDonalds in Kilkenny reopens today!

Today, the McDonald’s Drive Thru restaurant on Hebron Road, Kilkenny, re-opens!

There will be new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated.

The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.

McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with An Garda Síochána, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

* Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

* Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

* All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

* Ensuring our delivery procedures with couriers are contactless for both our people and our customers.



Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu and operating reduced hours.



There is a limit of €30 per order, and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods.



As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience.

Between 2nd and 4th June over 1000 McDonald’s restaurants will be open in the UK and Ireland, either for Drive Thru or McDelivery. The Kilkenny Drive Thru is one of eight McDonald’s restaurants reopening in Ireland today. The other McDonald’s restaurants reopening today are as follows:

Donaghmede Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin

Drogheda, The Waterfront, Co. Louth

Dundalk Drive Thru, Dundalk Shopping Centre, Co. Louth

Swords Drive Thru, Airside Retail Park, Co. Dublin

Balbriggan Drive Thru, Millfield Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin

Dublin Airport Drive Thru, Corballis Road, Dublin

Carlow Drive Thru, Rathcrogue, Carlow