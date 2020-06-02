Teenager sustained head injuries in vicious assault in Kilkenny housing estate

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred in a housing estate on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The incident took place at Springfields on the Waterford Road on Sunday night at 11.30pm. The victim, a male in his teens, was waiting outside a friends house for a lift when he was set upon by a male who hit him a number of times to the head resulting in bruising and swelling.

The teenager later attended St Lukes Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

For more information contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.