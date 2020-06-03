Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 3, 2020

The late Anastasia (Ann) Cantwell (née McSweeney)

The death has occurred of Anastasia (Ann) Cantwell (née McSweeney), Goatstown, Dublin 14 and late of Kilkenny). Peacefully, May 30, in the kind care of the staff of Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Beloved wife of the late Donal and grandmother of Paul (recently deceased). Dearly loved mother of Brenda (Flannery), Orla, Seamus and Nicky. Will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Vyvyan and Jean, daughters-in-law Eilish and Stella, grandchildren Clodagh, Marc, Ronan, Elise, Simon, Christian, Adam and Anna, great-grandchildren Jess, Robin and Cohen, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings a private Funeral Mass for Ann will take place on Thursday, June 4, in the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion. The Service can be viewed online at www.mountmerrionparish.ie. Please remember Ann at 10am. Messages of comfort and support may be placed in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

The late Patsy Egan

The death has occurred of Patsy Egan, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Suddenly at his Residence. Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved father of Patricia, Bernadette and Catherine, sons-in-law Tom, Michael and John, grandchildren Micheál, Pádraig, Aoife, Shane, Keith and Conor, great grandchildren John, Charlotte, and Éanna. Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Patsy's Funeral Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, online streaming by using the following link: http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Patsy will take place at a later date.

The late Eileen Holohan

The death has occurred of Eileen Holohan, 52 Viewmount, Waterford City, Late Kilmacar, Conahy, Kilkenny. Eileen passed away peacefully at the residence of her niece, Helen Cahill, Lismaine, Jenkinstown. Last surving member of the family of the late James and Ellen Holohan. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning in Conahy Church at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kimberley (Kim) McFarlane

The death has occurred of Kimberley (Kim) McFarlane, Pearse Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, June 2, unexpectedly, at St Luke's Hospital, Kimberly (Kim), pre-deceased by her father John McFarlane, beloved mother of Andrew, loving daughter of Bernadette (Mary) and dear sister of Kelly and Thomas (Smith), sadly missed by her family, nephew Pacey, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place in the coming days. The Requiem Mass for Kim can be viewed on Friday, June 5, at 11am on www.stcanicesparish.ie. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Kim's family can do so at RIP.ie.

The family would also like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. House strictly private please.

The late Annie (Nancy) O'Sullivan (née Brennan (Bance))

The death has occurred of Annie (Nancy) O'Sullivan (née Brennan (Bance)), Oldtown, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, wife of the late John (Jack). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Bernadette (Berna), sons Paul, Sean, Seamus,Eugene and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. This can be viewed on the following link, www.youtube.com/channel/UCLO3w4uMlX5eZUMsmrtv5WA. Offers of condolence can be made at RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Nancy's life.