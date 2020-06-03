Chap runs Barrow Line in blistering sunshine for a very good cause

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has completed a half marathon and raised significant funds for Bumbleance Children’s National Ambulance Service, after a run along the Barrow Line in the blistering heat on Sunday morning.

Bumbleance is the world’s first interactive ambulance purposefully designed for children, with the capacity to operate the latest medical equipment and inter hospital communication system while keeping safety their first priority. It ensures the journey of a sick child is as safe and comfortable as possible.

However, like so many other charities it relies on donations from the public to keep the show on the road. With his run last weekend, Cllr Cleere raised over €4,000 for the charity.

“I really want to take this opportunity to thank those who so generously donated and sponsored me,” he said.

“I am both overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for the support we have received. I really enjoyed the challenge and a massive thanks to each and every person who donated to this wonderful cause!

“My time of one hour and 48 minutes definitely wasn’t the quickest half marathon ever completed , but knowing that much needed funding was being raised for this great charity gave me the motivation to go as hard as I could.”

The entertainment system on the Bumbleance comprises of a LED TVs, PlayStation4, IPad Air, Netflix, headphones, DVDs and music. Each bumbleance also has onboard wifi allowing family members to keep in touch with loved ones through social media.

If you want to help out Bumbleance, text BUZZ to 50300 to make a€4 donation.