Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, May 4, 2020

The late Patrick (Pat) Jordan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Jordan, Kyle, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny and formerly of Raheengraney, Bunclody, Wexford. Very peacefully at his residence on Tuesday 2nd June 2020. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, partner Phil, son Chris, daughter Kayleigh, grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Mary, brothers John and James, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Pat’s family, his funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.