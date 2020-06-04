Kilkenny poets feature in new community initiative aimed at enhancing wellbeing

Local poets are being given the opportunity to showcase their work and the community are invited to sit back and enjoy it as part of a wonderful new initiative.

Kilkenny County Council Arts Office has set up a poetry phone as part of as part of our current Kilkenny community wellbeing initiative.

Everyone is welcome to the poetry phone. Just dial 1800 272 994 to listen to one of twelve wondrous poems written by Kilkenny poets, Nora Brennan, Noel Howley, Orla Hennessey, Rose Kelly, David Thompson, Janis Woodgate, Willie-Joe Meally, Nuala Roche, Amanda Richards and Carmel Cummins. The poems are beautifully recited by Kilkenny actors Susie Lamb, Ger Cody and Nuala Roche.

Here you will find poems of memory, recollection, nature, nurture and place which will bring a smile to your heart, give you a sense of solace and comfort and some will take you back in time. They are poems of real kinship, understanding and connection.

They reflect the beauty of the ordinary and the real understanding and connection between people, how it is experienced in the small things. The tasks and jobs that we do together, our daily companionships, gentle encouragements, the very everyday of human life and the beauty in these simple, quiet and ordinary things.

To listen to a poem please pick a number between 0 and 9. All of the poems were written by Kilkenny poets and previously published in our annual Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet.