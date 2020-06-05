Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 5, 2020

The late Catherine (Kitty) Mernagh (née Greene)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Mernagh (nee Greene) Katelands, Haggard, Glenmore, and late of Ballyvalla, Slieverue, Kilkenny. June 4. Kitty (Nanny Kate) beloved wife of Liam and mother of Róisín and Siobhán. Deeply regretted by her loving family grandchildren Jack, Harry and Will, sons-in-law Garry and Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her brother John, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Kitty's immediate family only in coming days. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot may leave a personal message by using the condolence book at RIP.ie.

Kitty's funeral will pass Glenmore Village, Haggard (her residence), and Ballinlammy at 11.30am Saturday morning on route to Requiem Mass and interment in Slieverue. A Memorial Mass will take place at a latter date.