Two horses impounded by Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny County Council has impounded two horses, in north Kilkenny.

The council is in the possession of two horses impounded from Cruttenclogh, Coon, Via Castlecomer.

One of the horses is a chestnut female (four years old) while the other is a bay male (15 years).

The animals were impounded on Tuesday, June 2. If these animals remain unclaimed after close of business on Tuesday next, June 9, they will be sold/ disposed of /rehomed.

Sale/ disposal will take place as outlined in the Control of Horses Act, 1996.