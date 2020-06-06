Deaths in Kilkenny, Saturday, June 6, 2020

The late Right Reverent Monsignor James (Jim) Cassin

The death has occurred of The Rt Rev Mgr James Cassin, Curate's House, Thomastown, Kilkenny. The Right Reverent Monsignor James (Jim) Cassin died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday, 5 June. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Helen Clifford (née Fitzpatrick)

The death has occurred of Helen Clifford (née Fitzpatrick), 57 Connolly Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. June 5, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Helen, predeceased by her father Frankie and more recently by her loving sister Frances, beloved wife of David and much loved mother of Meagan, Gavin and Abby, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her mother Betty, grandchildren Lana, Jamie and Davy, brothers Pat, John and James, sisters Margaret, Mary, Lisa and Leanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 9 at 11am in St Canice's Church followed by interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. Those who may have wished to attend can view Requiem Mass on www.stcanicesparish.ie. Messages of condolences to Helen's family can be left on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this most difficult time.

The late Frank Brickell

The death has occurred of Frank Brickell, Loreto View, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. June 4, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Frank, beloved husband of the late Adrienne (nee Leech) and much loved father of Robert, Paul, Katherine and Gareth, sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Elizabeth (Nolan) and Collette (Mulhern) daughters-in-law Helen, Ann and Martina, grandchildren Robin, Paddy, Niamh and Rachel, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Barbara and Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family, his former colleagues in the Water Treatment industry and his many friends in the rugby community.

In accordance with government guidlines regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral will take place on Monday, 8th June, at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Frank's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please.

The late Margaret Fitzpatrick (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Margaret Fitzpatrick (née Ryan), Doonane Hill, Crettyard, Laois / Urlingford, Kilkenny. Margaret died, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at her daughter Emma's residence. Deeply regretted by her husband Christy, children Anita, Christopher, Martin, Yvonne, Emma and Roseanne. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews. nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Margaret's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Sunday morning at 11.30 am from The Church of the Assumption Urlingford (ossory.ie/urlingford-parish-webcam/). Messages of condolence can be left on RIP.ie. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Peter Flannery

The death has occurred of Peter Flannery ("Ashleigh", Waterford Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kiltimagh, Mayo) June 4, unexpectedly but peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Peter, in his 88th year (late of Dept of Agriculture), beloved husband of Pauline and much loved father of Michael, Louise and Maria, sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Mary and Sr Bridget (Betty), son-in-law Gary, Louise's partner Ned, grandchildren Sarah, Liam and Roisín, brother-in-law Liam O' Malley, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Sunday at 11am in Foulkstown Church followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to the family can do so on RIP.ie. Peter's family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

The late Kathleen Frawley (née Peppard)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Frawley (née Peppard), late of Ashurst, College Road, Kilkenny and Broad Street, Limerick City) June 5, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Kathleen is pre-deceased by her late husband John and is sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Noreen and Colette, sons Brian, Tom and Noel, grandchildren Martine, Karyn, Aisling, Cathy, Faye, Ellen and Sean, great-grandchildren Ralph, Evan, Morgan, Juliette, Carla, Arthur, Massey, Anna, Ed, Evie and Luke, extended family and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Sunday, June 7, at 2pm at St Patrick's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family can do so at RIP.ie. Kathleen's family would like to thank everyone for their kind support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Ryan (nee Doyle)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Ryan (née Doyle), Ryan's Pub, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny

Peacefully on Friday, June 5 in the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, son Bill, daughters Margaret and Anne, daughter-in-law Frances, sons-in-law Ron and Pat, sister Tess Doyle, grandchildren Deirdre, Mark, Kevin, Ciara, Orla, Billy, Seán and Sarah, great grandchildren, relatives, family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Nellie’s family, a private Funeral will take place on Sunday, June 7, at 11am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Brendan James Slattery

The death has occurred of Brendan James Slattery (Milltown, Dublin and formerly of Dungarvan, Navan and Kilkenny) June 4 – at St Vincent’s Hospital; Brendan James, husband of the late Janet and wonderful dad of Brigid, Gemma, Rachel and Rob, sadly missed by his loving brother and sister, John and Anne, sons-in-law Mura, Danny and Stephen, daughter-in-law Jenny, his adored grandchildren Conn, Sophie, Emily, Sam, Finn, Joshua, Lucy, Adam and Phoebe and by his extended family, friends and former colleagues in ESB.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private cremation will take place at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Monday, June 8. Those who wish to may leave a message of condolence for his family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please.