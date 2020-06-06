Man due to appear in Kilkenny District Court charged with theft of 'Shady Lady'
Kilkenny Court House
A 32-year-old man is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court charged with the theft of a boat 'Shady Lady'.
It is alleged that the blue and white two berth boat, an outboard engine and a trailer were taken from a driveway in Friars Hill, Graignamanagh between May 27 and June 4.
Gardaí recovered the boat and outboard engine in Waterford City yesterday.
A male was arrested and detained at Thomastown Garda Station. He was subsequently released on bail and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court on June 16.
