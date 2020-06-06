BREAKING: Man killed in road collision in Kilkenny this evening
Tragic: He was cycling his bicycle in the village of Gowran
File pic: Emergency services attended the scene
A local man has died in a road traffic accident in Gowran this evening.
He was cycling a bicycle and became involved in a collision with a tractor around 4pm. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.
The man, aged in his early 60s, was a well-known and very popular figure in Kilkenny. Communities in Gowran and Clara - and right across the county - are in shock at the tragedy.
More details to follow.
