BREAKING: Man killed in road collision in Kilkenny this evening

Tragic: He was cycling his bicycle in the village of Gowran

A local man has died in a road traffic accident in Gowran this evening.

He was cycling a bicycle and became involved in a collision with a tractor around 4pm. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The man, aged in his early 60s, was a well-known and very popular figure in Kilkenny. Communities in Gowran and Clara - and right across the county - are in shock at the tragedy.

More details to follow.