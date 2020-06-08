Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, May 8, 2020

The late Rt Rev Mgr James Cassin

The death has occurred of The Rt Rev Mgr James Cassin, Curate's House, Thomastown, Kilkenny. The Right Reverend Monsignor James (Jim) Cassin died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday, June 5.

Predeceased by his parents Denis and Mary (Hanrahan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Paddy, cousins, relatives, his many friends, Bishop Farrell and his brother priests of the diocese. In line with current national health guidelines Fr Jim's funeral will take place privately on Tuesday, 9 June. For live streaming click here.

To leave a message please press the Condolences tab at RIP.ie.

The late John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher, Columcille, Thomastown, Kilkenny. John died, peacefully, in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Sunday, 7 June.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Walsh

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Walsh, Rathcash, Clifden, Kilkenny, June 6, peacefully at Aut Even hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his sisters, Mary, Ann, Bridget, and Margaret, Brothers Jimmy, Larry, Johnny, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family , neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Family Funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 9 at 11am at St. Colemans Church, Clara, Kilkenny. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of condolences to (Paddys) family can be left at RIP.ie in the Condolences section. The Walsh family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this most difficult time.