Pembroke Hotel's GoFundMe giveaway to help Kilkenny Samaritans

Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel has started a GoFundMe page for the Kilkenny/Carlow Samaritans as part of a plan to raise €10,000 for the local charity, due to concerns the annual ‘Bangers and Mash’ fundraiser event may not go ahead this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Pembroke Kilkenny staff want to help by raising €10,000 with donations from its community and friends. The hotel is offering a giveaway to support the fundraiser of five family meals (up to five people) to enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner in Statham's Bar and Restaurant. Winners will be selected from the generous donors on the GoFundMe page.

Samaritans Ireland is the only charity offering free 24/7 emotional support to anyone who needs to talk to someone. Every 49 seconds, someone contacts Samaritans in Ireland. There were more than half a million calls for help last year, by phone, e-mail, and face-to-face, about issues including feeling lonely, isolation, breakdown of a relationship, work pressure, mental illness, bereavement, and thoughts of suicide. The service is delivered 365 days a year, through a network of 2,300 amazing volunteers across 22 branches throughout the 32 counties of Ireland.

“Looking at our own emotional needs during lockdown brought us to think of the great work done by the Samaritans. We have a long tradition of working with the charity," said Paul Broderick, General Manager of Pembroke Kilkenny.

"Our concern is that our annual Bangers & Mash Samaritans fundraising event might be under threat this year with Covid-19 restrictions. This is especially concerning as the Samaritan's Charity Shop, its primary source of funding, has been closed for some time now due to Covid-19. We hope that people will visit the Go-fund-me page and make a donation to keep this vital service going. We look forward to welcoming the competition winners across the summer as we re-open.”

Pembroke Kilkenny is temporarily closed with the Covid-19 Crisis, and it is working hard to support its team during this tough time as well as planning how it can come back stronger. Plans are now under way to re-open this summer.

For more see https://www.gofundme.com/f/ samaritans-ireland-fundraiser- pembroke-kilkenny