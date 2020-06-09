Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The late John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher, Columbcille, Thomastown, Kilkenny. John died, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Sunday, June 7. John is predeceased by his brother Davy, and sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Margaret, nephews Joseph and Anthony, grand-niece Erin, cousins, neighbours and friends.

John's Family would also like to thank the staff of Bluebird Care, Kilkenny for the wonderful care given to John over the last number of years. In line with current national health guidelines John's funeral will take place privately on Wednesday, 10 June. For live streaming click here.

The late Margaret Walsh (née Kelly)

The death has occurred of Margaret Walsh (née Kelly), Newrath, Kilkenny. Margaret passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of Paschal, Kieran, Vincent, Margaret and James. Predeceased by her infant son Raymond, brother Billy, sisters Sheila and Eileen. Deeply missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, brothers Pat, John and Thomas, sister Patsy, son-in-law Peter and daughters-in-law Marie, Triona, Susan and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Margaret's remains will leave her residence on Tuesday, June 9, arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, for private funeral at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Walsh family can use the on-line service on RIP.ie.