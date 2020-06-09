Anger as rubbish fires burn again near Hebron Road in Kilkenny

Local councillor Eugene McGuinness has condemned another incident of refuse being set alight and burned near the Hebron Road.

Cllr McGuinness said that rubbish burning continues to be a problem in the area, and it is costing the council tens of thousands of euro.

“At a time when the economic effects of Covid-19 drains our finances, a zero tolerance must be taken against the thugs who continue to flout the law,” he said.

The independent councillor also questioned the effectiveness of the CCTV camera which is positioned close to the site, and said that — to his knowledge — no prosecution had been secured as a result of footage obtained since its installation.

“If it doesn’t work, upgrade it or replace it, people are just fed up with the same lawlessness year after year,” he said.