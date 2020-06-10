Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The late Rt Rev Mgr James Cassin

The death has occurred of The Rt Rev Mgr James Cassin, Curate's House, Thomastown, Kilkenny. The Right Reverend Monsignor James (Jim) Cassin died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday, June 5.

Predeceased by his parents Denis and Mary (Hanrahan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Paddy, cousins, relatives, his many friends, Bishop Farrell and his brother priests of the diocese.

In line with current national health guidelines Fr Jim's Funeral will take place privately on Tuesday, June 9. For live streaming click here. To leave a message visit the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The late Lester Ryan

The death has occurred of Lester Ryan, Clover, Gowran, Kilkenny, died June 6, (tragically). Lester will be sadly missed by his loving family — his wife Christine, children Joseph, Niamh, Eimer, and Conor, his brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and the wider GAA community.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Reposing at his residence today (Wednesday) evening with rosary at 7pm. Funeral mass at St Coleman’s Church in Clara at 11am on Thursday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.