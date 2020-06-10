CORONAVIRUS
Monsoon Store in Kilkenny to close over Covid-19 crisis
KP Editorial
4
Thanks for looking, can do without it, but would be handy for background.
I looked in archives back before Covid and couldnt find it. Maybe I did it later in the year.
11:17
Found it. Emailed it to you
Trevor • 11:34
@Sam - the newslist has you down for a page of schools. Is that still the case?
Trevor • 12:15
sent you a msg in the chat earlier? maybe some of mine are not sending. have been having the odd bit of internet trouble
yep good for one page - prob the last for this summer until august
also going to do another pg on the fairy forts if there's one spare? i have the stuff so can make a start, let me know
Sam • 12:19
How about 19 for schools. Can give you 21 for the fairy fort? There's only page of editorial this week so it'll run beside that if you like
Trevor • 12:23
ok that's grand
there's a 17x9 on 21? could fill a full. whatever you think
Sam • 12:29
Are you seeing an ad on 21? Nothing there for me.
Trevor • 12:30
oh shoot am prob on the wrong wk...
apologies
Sam • 12:31
Phew!
Trevor • 12:32
@Sam - I'll take care of garda road safety for web
@Trev - any chance of a back general news page that I can get started on?
38 mins
Sam • 38 mins
General news page now on 14 @Mary. Anything else ye need, let me know
From RTE News:
Several Monsoon and Accessorize stores are set to close in Ireland despite the company being bought out of administration in the UK by founder Peter Simon.
Monsoon and Accessorize will close 35 stores in the UK and Ireland, make 545 staff redundant and seek rent cuts for remaining shops as part of a restructuring led by its founder to survive the Covid-19 crisis.
The shops to close include outlets in Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny. The company also has shops in Drogheda, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Athlone.
Trevor • 33 mins
Thanks Trev. I'll put a bit up on Monsoon as well on web.
30 mins
History is on
Monsoon and Accessorize stores in Kilkenny are set to close despite the company being bought out of administration in the UK by founder Peter Simon.
Monsoon and Accessorize will close 35 stores in the UK and Ireland, make 545 staff redundant and seek rent cuts for remaining shops as part of a restructuring led by its founder to survive the Covid-19 crisis.
The shops to close include outlets in Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny. The company also has shops in Drogheda, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Athlone
