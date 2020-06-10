Monsoon Store in Kilkenny to close over Covid-19 crisis



Thanks for looking, can do without it, but would be handy for background.



I looked in archives back before Covid and couldnt find it. Maybe I did it later in the year.



Found it. Emailed it to you



@Sam - the newslist has you down for a page of schools. Is that still the case?



sent you a msg in the chat earlier? maybe some of mine are not sending. have been having the odd bit of internet trouble



yep good for one page - prob the last for this summer until august



also going to do another pg on the fairy forts if there's one spare? i have the stuff so can make a start, let me know



How about 19 for schools. Can give you 21 for the fairy fort? There's only page of editorial this week so it'll run beside that if you like



ok that's grand



there's a 17x9 on 21? could fill a full. whatever you think



Are you seeing an ad on 21? Nothing there for me.



oh shoot am prob on the wrong wk...



apologies



Phew!



@Sam - I'll take care of garda road safety for web



@Trev - any chance of a back general news page that I can get started on?



General news page now on 14 @Mary. Anything else ye need, let me know



From RTE News:

Several Monsoon and Accessorize stores are set to close in Ireland despite the company being bought out of administration in the UK by founder Peter Simon.

Monsoon and Accessorize will close 35 stores in the UK and Ireland, make 545 staff redundant and seek rent cuts for remaining shops as part of a restructuring led by its founder to survive the Covid-19 crisis.

The shops to close include outlets in Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny. The company also has shops in Drogheda, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Athlone.



Thanks Trev. I'll put a bit up on Monsoon as well on web.



