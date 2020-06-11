Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, June 11, 2020

The late Sr Annunciata Hayes

The death has occurred of Sr Annunciata Hayes, Presentation Convent, Parnell Street, Kilkenny City and late of Leigh, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary) June 9, (peacefully) at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Mary Anne, brothers Tommie, Mick and Dan, sisters Ciss, Hannie and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Presentation Community, extended family and friends.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for immediate family only will take place. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Sr Annunciata 's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Friday, June 12, at 11am on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

The late Larry Walsh

The death has occurred of Larry Walsh, Main Street, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Larry passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, daughters Helen and Marie, son Sean, grandchildren Mark, Tom and Ruth, brother Pat, brother-in-law John-Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Larry's remains will arrive at St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat on Friday for private funeral at 2pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Walsh family, can use the on-line service on RIP.ie.

The late Brigid (Bishy) Walsh (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bishy) Walsh (née O'Keeffe), Cloughabrody, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Formerly of Kilcurl, Knocktopher, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Liam Walsh, formerly of Thomastown Garage. Brigid (Bishy) died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 10. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family: sons Billy and Ray, daughter Mary, grandchildren Ronan, Aran, Lucy, Eva, Julie, Tom, Liam, Lorcan, Amalia and Blanca, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Nuria, son-in-law James, brothers Jimmy and Paddy, sisters-in-law, Kathleen, Margaret, Mary and Marie, brothers-in-law Seán and Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with current national health guidelines Bishy's Funeral will take place privately on Friday, June 12, at 11am. For live streaming click here or Local Church Radio 108 FM.