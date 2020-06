Gardaí are investigating received the theft of a quad bike, valued at €7,000 from a shed in a farmyard.

The theft took place between 8pm on Wednesday evening and 3.15am this morning. The farmyard is in the Tullamaine area of Callan. The quad bike is a 2019 red Suzuki 400.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Callan on (056) 770 6630.