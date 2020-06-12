Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, June 12, 2020

The late Ann Burke (née Foran)

The death has occurred of Ann Burke (née Foran), Kilbricken, Callan, Kilkenny. She died peacefully at her residence on Thursday, June 11. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Richie, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and the support of Ann's family, a private funeral will take place on Saturday, June 13, at noon at The Church of the Assumption, Callan with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Margaret (Sheila) Henebry (née Bourke)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Sheila) Henebry (née Bourke), late of 31 Stephens Street, Kilkenny on June 11, peacefully, in the kind care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Margaret (Sheila), predeceased by her loving husband Hugh Henebry, mourned and lovingly remembered by her brother Joseph Bourke (Middlesborough, England) and by her sister Ann Byrne (Dublin). Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews and their families in England, Canada, Dundalk and Dublin. Also remembered by her first cousin Madge Comerford and her family. Cherished by her late husbands' extended family,her kind neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral (max 25 people) will take place on Saturday, June 13, at 11 am in St Mary's Cathedral with interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. Sheila's funeral cortege will pass her home on Stephens Street at 10.45am.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Sheila's family can do so at RIP.ie. Those who may have liked to attend the Funeral Mass can view it at 11am on Saturday at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam.

The late Stephen Roche

The death has occurred of Stephen Roche. Grennan, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Stephen died suddenly at his residenece on Thursday, June 11. Funeral arrangements to follow.