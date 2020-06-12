Kilkenny-based Lovegreen.ie to benefit from Virgin Media’s €1 Million support fund

A Kilkenny business, Lovegreen.ie is one of three Irish companies to benefit from a €1 Million support fund by Virgin Media as part of its #BackingBusiness initiative to boost Irish businesses nationwide.

The supports for the Ennisnag-based business, which is owned by Ciara Herity consists of free on-air advertising including creative, production, profiles across its full schedule covering Virgin Media Channels One, Two and Three, Virgin Media.

Lovegreen.ie helps consumers find, shop and connect with Irish-owned businesses. Joining the campaign is Wicklow-based Allinfitness.ie who moved their classes online offering both free and paid fitness services and Mashdirect.com who provide pre packed meals through their online delivery service.

All three businesses will feature on Virgin Media’s weekly 60” ad break campaign and will also be promoted across Virgin Media’s official social media channels.

The Virgin Media #BackingBusiness initiative is designed to underpin the renewal and recovery of businesses in communities throughout Ireland in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It’s open now to businesses across the country and aims to give them a national platform to showcase their resilience and ingenuity during these challenging times. It will feature as many Irish businesses as possible, and entering is really easy.

All business owners have to do is to send in a short email, outlining who and where they are, some of their main products or services and how they have coped and reinvented themselves through the current crisis. The ideal way to do this is to take a short video by mobile phone (including shots of the business premises). You can simply email submissions to backingbusiness@virginmedia.ie or WhatsApp them to 089 611 1111