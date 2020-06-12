Thundery downpours: Weather warning issued for Kilkenny

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Kilkenny, valid from tomorrow, Saturday, June 13 at 11am until Sunday, June 14 at 8pm.

Prolonged thundery downpours this weekend, mainly in Munster and south Leinster on Saturday afternoon and evening. Becoming widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening, with a risk of spot flooding.

