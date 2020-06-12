ALERT
Thundery downpours: Weather warning issued for Kilkenny
Here comes the rain
Kilkenny
Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Kilkenny, valid from tomorrow, Saturday, June 13 at 11am until Sunday, June 14 at 8pm.
See www.Met.ie. Prolonged thundery downpours this weekend, mainly in Munster and south Leinster on Saturday afternoon and evening. Becoming widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening, with a risk of spot flooding.
Event: Moderate Advisory warning
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Sat. 13/06 @ 11AM
Valid to: Sun. 14/06 @ 8PM
Affected Areas: Ireland
