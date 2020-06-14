More lightning: Another thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny issued tonight

A second thunderstorm warning in the one weekend has just been issued for Kilkenny, coming into effect in the early hours later on.

Met Eireann has issued the weather advisory alert, which is valid from Monday at 5am until 10pm tomorrow.

Alert message from Met Eireann:

Thunderstorm/lightning activity will develop on Monday especially in parts of the midlands, west and north. Warnings will be issued shortly.

Event: Moderate Advisory warning

Severity: Yellow

Valid from: Mon. 15/06 @ 5AM

Valid to: Mon. 15/06 @ 10PM

Affected Areas: Ireland