Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, June 15, 2020

The late Chloe Kavanagh (née Butler)

The death has occurred of Chloe Kavanagh (née Butler), Cottage Gardens, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny.



Chloe passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 13. Beloved wife of Ian and much loved Mum of Sam. Pre-deceased by her Dad Peter (90) Butler. Deeply regretted by her Mum Mady, her sisters Helen and Siobhán, niece and nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles and all her extended family and her dear friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Sunday (June 14). Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, Chloe will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 16, at 2pm in St Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolence' section on RIP.ie. House Private on Tuesday morning, please. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

The late Liam O'Connor

The death has occurred of Liam O'Connor, Clashacrow, Freshford, Kilkenny, and formerly of Árd Mhuire, Carrick-On-Suir, Tipperary. At his residence. Pre-deceased by his sister Roseleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sons Brian and Adrian, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Anna, Abbie and Ellie, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Jennie, sister Bridget, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Due to government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (maximum 25 people) will take place in St Lachtain's Church on Monday morning at 11am. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare.

The late Stephen Roche

The death has occurred of Stephen Roche, Grennan, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Stephen died, peacefully, at his home on Thursday, June 11. He is pre-deceased by his brothers Pat and Joe. Stephen is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughter Denise, sons Daniel, Joseph, Colm and Stephen, son-in-law William, daughters-in-law Sharon, Maria, Edelle and Kelly, grandchildren Daniel, Catherine, Liam, Cormac, Donncha, Hazel, Luke, Grace, James and Frances, sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers Martin, Tony and Jimmy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In line with current national health guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Monday at 11am. For live streaming please Click here or local church radio 108 FM. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Downs Syndrome Ireland.

The late Peter (Percy) Sutton

The death has occurred of Peter (Percy) Sutton, Rossinan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Percy passed away peacefully on Friday. Brother of the late Seamus and deeply regretted by his loving sisters Noreen, Marie and Bridget, brothers John, Patrick and Michael, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, Pat, Marion, Elaine and Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines on public gatherings, Percy's remains will arrive at St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat on Monday for private funeral mass at 2pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Sutton family can use the on-line service at RIP.ie. Those wishing to view Percy's funeral mass can click on think https://youtu.be/c02wwrbSwrI